North End Water & Sewer Works Aug. 2020 Update: Work Starts on Battery St. & Commercial Wharf N., Continues on Tileston St. & Margaret St.

The August 2020 work plan by Boston Water & Sewer Commission is shown below.

In July, water & sewer main work was completed on Lewis St. and pipes were replaced on Tileston and Margaret Streets. In August, work will begin on Battery St. and Commercial Wharf North. Expect replacement of water and sewer mains to continue on Tileston St. and Margaret St., as well as Cleveland Place, which intersects with Margaret St.

See below for more details and project contact information.

Follow NorthEndWaterfront.com updates from BWSC by searching the tag BWSC. Watch a video presentation of projected work in the North End for 2020 from the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council March meeting.

