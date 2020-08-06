North End Rehab Supports Local Businesses With Masks

North End Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center on Fulton Street made up face masks for neighborhood businesses and went around town to hand them out. Karen Halloran shares these “masked up” shots from the community.
Related Articles
NEW Health Opens Dental and Vision Departments
As we continue phase 2 of Governor Baker’s reopening plan, North End Waterfront (NEW) Health is happy to announce that our Dental and Vision departments have begun seeing patients in-person. In the meantime, we will continue conducting a combination of in-person and virtual appointments in all other departments. Please continue to call before entering the Read More…
Governor Baker and Mayor Walsh Discuss Essential Services Order and Stay-at-Home Advisory
On Monday, March 23, Governor Baker issued an emergency order requiring all employers that do not provide “COVID-19 Essential Services” to close their physical workplaces and facilities to workers, customers, and the public from Tuesday, March 24, at 12 p.m. (noon) until Tuesday, April 7 at noon. Exempt industries include: healthcare, public safety, groceries and take-out restaurants, utilities and infrastructure Read More…
Photo Gallery: Boston’s Empty Streets During the COVID-19 Pandemic
The beginning of Spring would normally have the North End and downtown Boston streets bustling with locals and visitors taking in the season after a long Winter. As the business shutdowns and stay-at-home advisories associated with the COVID-19 outbreak have gone into effect, the streets are very quiet with very few moving vehicles, and only Read More…