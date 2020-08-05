NEMPAC Presents Director’s Roundtable for “Ask An Expert Series” Aug. 13

Join the North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) on Thursday, August 13th via Zoom from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. EST for a “Director’s Roundtable” as part of the “Ask An Expert” Series.

Hosts Alexandra Alene Dietrich and Heather Gallagher will welcome directors Adrienne Boris, Rebecca Miller Kratzer, Roxana Myrrhum, and Nathan Troup. Join this informative roundtable as these accomplished directors will speak about their creative processes.

We will explore the genesis of a show from start to completion, including what directors are looking forward to in the casting process and how to manage difficult relationships and ensure the best collaboration with designers and other artists.

This workshop is free and open to the public and held via Zoom online platform. Please register here.

The “Ask An Expert” series is curated and hosted by Heather Gallagher and Alexandra Dietrich, and follows a Q&A format with invited experts in a chosen field in the music world, including but not limited to: leaders in the arts, designers, performers, and composers. Heather and Alexandra will field questions from our community for the panel to answer and discuss.

Learn more and to see recordings from past Ask An Expert events here!