NEMPAC Benefit Dinner & Opera with Tresca, Sunday Sept. 13

Join the North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) on Sunday, September 13th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tresca Restaurant for an exclusive outdoor benefit dinner to celebrate NEMPAC and the Opera from the Balcony program.

Guests will enjoy a three-course dinner provided by Tresca (see menu), with wine pairing sponsored by Fantasy Wine and mixed drinks, beer, and special liquor available with dinner for an additional cost.

In celebration of the NEMPAC Opera Project’s 10 year anniversary, the dinner will be paired with beautiful live performances featuring NEMPAC Opera Project artists and regular singers from our Opera from the Balcony series: tenor Fred C. VanNess, Jr. and soprano Vanessa Naghdi.

Individual tickets are $150, with net proceeds benefiting the NEMPAC as a tax-deductible contribution.

If you are able to attend and have the means to support this fundraiser, please send your table reservation request to Sherri Snow, Executive Director, at ssnow@nempacboston.org or call (860) 614-6852 by Sunday, September 6th.

In the event of rain, tables will be moved indoors where they will be spaced apart according to social distancing and health safety guidelines from the City of Boston and the CDC. If you cannot attend, but would like to support and purchase a Tresca take-out kit, read more here.

WHO/WHAT: NEMPAC Benefit Dinner & Opera with Tresca | 3-Course Dinner and Opera Performance

WHERE: Tresca Restaurant, 233 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113 North End Boston

WHEN: Sunday, September 13th, 4-6PM

CONTACT: Ex. Director of NEMPAC, Sherri Snow: ssnow@nempacboston.org or call (860) 614-6852 by Sunday, September 6th
EVENT PAGE: Click here

Learn more about NEMPAC at nempacboston.org and follow us on social media @NEMPACBoston. Learn more about Tresca at trescanorthend.com.