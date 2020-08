by Joanne Hayes Rines

Employees from the MBTA surrounded the Aquarium T station with flood prevention tube and 5 T cars were parked on the street. Other materials were on hand if the entrance was in danger of flooding.

“Neighborhood Photo” is a regular feature on NorthEndWaterfront.com. Send in your photos via email to info@northendwaterfront.com. Please include a caption or story telling us about your photo.

See past neighborhood photo posts.