Neighborhood Photo: 100th Anniversary of Women’s Right to Vote

Photo courtesy of Frankie Boyer.

The North End/Waterfront Parents’ Association organized a small parade to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote on August 18.

The 19th amendment, passed by Congress on June 4, 1919 and ratified on August 18, 1920, granted all American women the right to vote. The beginning of the women’s suffrage movement is marked by a convention held in Seneca Falls, NY in 1848, nearly a century earlier. The amendment was adopted as part of the U.S. Constitution on August 26, 1920.

These local North End / Waterfront ladies celebrated with a small parade around the Prado, complete with banners, noisemakers, and of course masks to comply with pandemic guidelines.

Read more about the 19th amendment and the women’s suffrage movement from the National Parks Service.

