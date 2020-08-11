Neighborhood Eateries Participating in Dine Out Boston Aug. 16–28

A total of 19 eateries from the North End/Waterfront and Beacon Hill are participating in this year’s Dine Out Boston sponsored by the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau (GBCVB) and American Express.

Through August 16–21 and August 23–28, diners will have numerous choices to enjoy the finest dining coupled with significant savings that benefits restaurants and guests.

Restaurants have customized their lunch and dinner menus by choosing price-points: lunch for $15, $20 or $25 and dinner for $28, $33, or $38. They can offer as many courses as they desire at their scheduled prices.

For each Dine Out Boston, a local charity is selected to benefit from the Dine Out Boston Auction. You can bid on $100 participating restaurant certificates to be auctioned off at DOBauction.com. Proceeds from the Dine Out Boston August 2020 auction will benefit a charitable partner to be announced soon.

Participating Restaurants:

North End: Antico Forno, Aqua Pazza, Assaggio, Bacco, Filippo’s, Lucia’s, Mamma Maria, Nico, Villa Francesca, Strega, Terramia, Tresca

Waterfront: Chart House, Rowes Wharf Sea Grille, Rumba Bar & Lounge at the InterContinental, Smith and Wollensky

Beacon Hill: Grotto, Ma Maison, Mooo… Restaurant

For more information, see DineOutBoston.com.