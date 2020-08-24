Arts & Culture

Neighborhood Drawings: Paul Revere House

This neighborhood drawing features the historic Paul Revere House located at 19 North Square in Boston’s North End.

The home, built around 1680, was the Revere family residence from 1770 to 1800. After that it was a sailor’s boarding home, an immigrant tenement, and the ground floor housed various local shops over the years. It was purchased by Paul Revere’s great-grandson in 1902 and became one of the earliest historic house museums in the country, opening to the public in 1908.

Read more about the site about paulreverehouse.org.

Drawing by Sandro Carella, North End resident, architect, and co-founder of Crosstown Foundation for the Arts, Inc.

Carella has started a collection of neighborhood vignettes featuring local businesses and landmarks. See more by searching the tag: Neighborhood Drawings.

