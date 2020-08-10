Arts & Culture

Neighborhood Drawings: Modern Pastry Shop

Posted on Author Sandro Carella

This neighborhood drawing features Modern Pastry Shop on Hanover Street in Boston’s North End.

Established in 1930, Modern Pastry was originally a small storefront at 261 Hanover Street. In 2014, the family-owned business expanded to also operate a larger shop just next door at 263 Hanover Street.

Though the iconic neon sign is historic, the sidewalk tables are new. The drawing captures the outdoor restaurant seating that now lines much of Hanover Street as a way for businesses to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drawing by Sandro Carella, North End resident, architect, and co-founder of Crosstown Foundation for the Arts, Inc.

Carella has started a collection of neighborhood vignettes featuring local businesses and landmarks. See more by searching the tag: Neighborhood Drawings.

