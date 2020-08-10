N. Washington St. Bridge Project Update: Locks & Channel to Reopen August 11; Demolition of Pier Sub-Structure Begins

North Washington Street Bridge Replacement with Temporary Bridge

Below is the construction look ahead for the North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project as provided by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) for the week of August 9 – August 22, 2020.

Marine Impacts

The temporary safety zone on the Charles River prohibiting transit through all spans of the North Washington Street Bridge will stay in place until 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 8/11. This closure allows for the safe removal of the center swing span steel of the existing bridge. At 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, 8/11 the remaining center swing span steel will be removed, and the channel and locks can resume recreational usage.

As of August 7, 95% of the center swing span steel of the existing bridge has been removed.

No vessel or person shall be permitted to enter the safety zone without obtaining permission from the Coast Guard Captain of the Port or a designated representative. Mariners should plan accordingly for the channel closure and avoid the project site.

Description of Scheduled Work

Demolition of north and south deck and sidewalks, removal of asbestos duct bank, and installation of drain line. Beginning Monday, 8/10 the demolition of the pier sub-structure begins.

Photo courtesy of Maryann.

Photo courtesy of Maryann.

Work Hours

Most work will be done during the daytime (4:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

Other work will be done overnight (10:00 pm. – 4:00 a.m.)

In multiple shifts (6:00 a.m. – 1:00 a.m.)

Work That Has Been Completed

Prior to August 6: Inspection and wrap up of fender system and installation of fencing system around work zone.

Travel Tips

Westerly sidewalk, Lovejoy Wharf stairs near Converse are open to the public with the opening of the temporary bridge, the adjacent section of the Harborwalk passing under the bridge remains closed.

The Tudor Wharf Walkway (under the bridge next to the water in Paul Revere Park) will be intermittently closed for safety during construction operations, with access provided via the Water Street underpass.

Contact NorthWashingtonStreet@dot.state.ma.us with any questions or concerns.