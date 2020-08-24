N. Washington St. Bridge Project Update: Demolition of Old Sidewalk & Pier Substructure Continues

North Washington Street Bridge Replacement with Temporary Bridge

Below is the construction look ahead for the North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project as provided by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) for the weeks of August 23 – September 5, 2020.

Description of Scheduled Work:

Demolition of east sidewalk and pier substructure, installation of silt curtain, warehouse columns pier repairs, and removal of deck span and asbestos duct bank by steel barge crane.

Work Hours:

Most work will be done during the daytime (4:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

Other work will be done overnight (10:00 pm. – 4:00 a.m.)

In multiple shifts (6:00 a.m. – 1:00 a.m.)

Work That Has Been Completed:

Prior to August 23: removal of the center swing span, wrap up of fender system, and removal of north and south deck.

Travel Tips:

Westerly sidewalk, Lovejoy Wharf stairs near Converse are open to the public with the opening of the temporary bridge, the adjacent section of the Harborwalk passing under the bridge remains closed.

The Tudor Wharf Walkway (under the bridge next to the water in Paul Revere Park) will be intermittently closed for safety during construction operations, with access provided via the Water Street underpass.

Read more from MassDOT here and follow NorthEndWaterfront.com coverage of the bridge project by searching the tag N. Washington St. Bridge. Contact NorthWashingtonStreet@dot.state.ma.us with any questions or concerns.