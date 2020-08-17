Monday’s Brief: Taranta to Close on Hanover, Latest School Reopening Plan, HIIT by Healthworks

Today is Monday, August 17 and the latest school reopening plan for the city is putting an emphasis on the parents’ choice of whether or not to send their kids back to school this fall, read more on The Boston Globe.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

5:30PM HIIT by Healthworks. Mondays in July and August, join Healthworks for HIIT fitness classes, part of the Greenway’s summer fitness series, see additional details here.

Notable News:

Taranta is closing its Hanover Street restaurant and will continue on “virtually” in the form of pop ups, catering, classes and online merchandise, read more on Boston Restaurant Talk.

Lights of the City:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Tuesday, August 18

NEMPAC Virtual Family Bingo – Drawing the Winners! NEMPAC is really excited to offer this online summer activity to fuel artistic growth and inspire creativity at home during these uncertain times. IT’S REALLY EASY: For each row of arts challenges your family completes, your NEMPAC student will receive one entry into a drawing for three free private music lessons in fall 2020, see additional details here.

10:00AM Hearing to discuss supporting tenants facing evictions & creating temporary rental assistance. The Committee on Housing and Community Development will hold a virtual hearing on two dockets: Docket #0218 – Order for a hearing to discuss ways to support tenants facing eviction and displacement and Docket #0587 – Order for a hearing regarding the creation of temporary rental assistance to support residents impacted by COVID-19. Please email juan.lopez@boston.gov for the Zoom link. A comprehensive list of ways to view and participate in this hearing will be posted on line prior to the start of the hearing at boston.gov/city-council-tv.

5:00PM Wharf District Council August Meeting. The Wharf District Council will host their August meeting on Tuesday, August 18 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. virtually on Zoom. See the full agenda and Zoom login information posted here.

Wednesday, August 19

7:00PM Old North Speaker Series: For the Common Benefit of the Place: Black Freedom in Early Boston. Mr. Goldfeld will give an illustrated presentation on Boston’s African-American community in the 1600s. He will speak about life for Boston’s earliest black residents, offering glimpses of free Black Bostonians as well as efforts to control them by law throughout Massachusetts, see additional details here.

7:00PM Virtual Tour: East Boston Evolutions. Join Friends of the Boston Harborwalk’s Steve Landrigan on Wednesday, August 19 at 7 p.m. for a webinar on East Boston Evolutions, which will focus on the ongoing transformation of a small stretch of the East Boston waterfront that was among the earliest to be industrialized, see additional details here.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below.