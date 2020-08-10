Daily Briefs

Monday’s Brief: Boston Harbor Now Named Champion In Action, HIIT by Healthworks, Street Sweeping Resumes

Today is Monday, August 10 and starting today ticketing enforcement for street sweeping in the City of Boston will resume. Failure to move a vehicle during posted street sweeping hours will result in a $40 fine ($90 in Charlestown) and $90 for overnight street sweeping. At this time, the City will not be towing vehicles, see additional details here.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

5:30PM HIIT by Healthworks. Mondays in July and August, join Healthworks for HIIT fitness classes, part of the Greenway’s summer fitness series. Read more here

Notable News:

Boston Harbor Now Named Champion in Action by Citizens Bank

A $35,000 award of unrestricted funding and promotional and volunteer support was awarded to Boston Harbor Now for Action in environmental stewardship. The award, presented by Citizens Bank and NECN was given during a virtual event. The organization is working towards re-establishing Boston as one of the world’s greatest coastal cities, read more on BostonHarborNow.org.

Honor the Saints:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Tuesday, August 11

4:00PM Columbus Statue Review at Boston Arts Commission. The Boston Art Commission’s monthly meeting will include public testimony on the Christopher Columbus statue (among other agenda items), see additional details here.

Wednesday, August 12

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us: Mexican Cuisine. Join the Armenian Heritage Park for Celebrating What Unites Us! the virtual cooking series, a collaboration of Age-Friendly Boston, OLDWAYS and  Friends of Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway, to keep us connected, coming together, see additional details here.

11:00AM Hearing Regarding Childcare Crisis in Boston. A hearing regarding the childcare crisis in Boston. The Chair of the Committee is Councilor Breadon and the Sponsors are Councilors Breadon, Wu, and Campbell. Written testimony may be sent to the Committee or staff email and will be made a part of the record and available to all Councilors. Members of the public wishing to testify virtually via videoconference should email the staff contact for a link and instructions to do so. Staff Contact: Ron Cobb. Committee Email:  ccc.swfc@boston.gov . Staff. Email:  ron.cobb@boston.gov  Staff Telephone: 617-635-3042.

5:00PM Hearing on BPS preparation and Planning in the event of extended COVID-19 social distancing measures. A hearing regarding BPS preparation and planning in the event of extended COVID-19 social distancing measures. 

Written testimony may be sent to the Committee or staff email and will be made a part of the record and available to all Councilors. Members of the public wishing to testify virtually via videoconference should email the staff contact for a link and instructions to do so. Staff Contact: Shane L. Pac. Committee Email:  ccc.education@boston.gov Staff Email:  shane.pac@boston.gov Staff Telephone:617-635-3040, see additional details here.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. 

