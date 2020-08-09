Related Articles
Boston Fire Department Responds to Stovetop Fire at 181 Salem Street
Boston Fire Department responded to a small fire at 181 Salem Street around 8:30 pm on Thursday, January 12th. The low-rise brick building is located on the corner of Tileston Street between the Old North Church and the North Bennet Street School. Firefighters on the scene described the incident as a “stovetop” fire that was Read More…
Back Bay Fire & Death of Two Firefighters – News Feed & Photos
Boston Firefighters Edward Walsh and Michael Kennedy were tragically killed in Wednesday’s nine-alarm fire at a Back Bay brownstone on Boylston Street. Shown below are photos and videos followed by a running Twitter feed of the story. [View the story “Back Bay Fire Kills Two Firefighters” on Storify] Tweets about “Back Bay Fire OR #BFD Read More…
More Rooftop Gas Grill Fires in Boston
Following up on our post regarding illegal propane gas grills on North End roofdecks, there were two gas grill fires this week in Boston. Boston Fire reports that a South End building sustained heavy damage Thursday from a rooftop gas grill as shown in these photos. Fortunately, no injuries were reported but nine apartments took Read More…