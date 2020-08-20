I AM Books to Close Physical Store in Boston’s North End

I AM Books, an Italian American Cultural hub and bookstore, has announced they will be closing their physical location at 189 North Street in Boston’s North End.

In a letter to the community, owners Nicola and Jim explained that the huge toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses over the past five months, combined with the unknown immediate future, brought them to the difficult decision not to renew their lease.

“However, this isn’t “addio,” or farewell, but “arrivederci,” or “see you again.” We look forward to the times when we’ll feel completely safe meeting in closed spaces, hugging friends not seen in months, and shaking hands with new ones. And who knows, perhaps to an even better I AM Books down the road.” – I AM Books owners Nicola & Jim

The store will remain open online and the owners will work to grow their virtual presence to continue their mission of providing a space for people to discover the intersection between Italy and the United States.

A “goodbye” event is scheduled for September 12 outside the shop where people can stop by to say goodbye, pick up online orders, and receive special giveaways.

Community members are encouraged to visit iambooksboston.com and follow I AM Books on social media (Instagram and Twitter) for updates on their online bookstore and virtual events.