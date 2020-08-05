Health & Environment

Government Center Tree Removal Hearing August 6

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department will hold a virtual public hearing on Thursday, August 6, at 1:30 p.m. on a request to remove eight public shade trees at 15 – 55 Sudbury Street near the Government Center Garage.

The request is for the removal of two London plane trees measuring 11 and 12 inches dbh (diameter at breast height) and six honey locust trees measuring between 6 and 12 inches dbh.

The hearing will be held by the City of Boston’s Tree Warden (or designee).  Please note that due to the current pandemic the hearing will be a virtual meeting via Zoom. Written comments or questions may be submitted to parks@boston.gov prior to the hearing. The information for the Zoom hearing is as follows:

Join via Zoom.

To participate by phone:
1 646 558 8656 or +1 301 715 8592
Webinar ID: 821 4946 0255

Public testimony will be taken, or may be provided prior to the hearing in writing to:

Tree Warden, Boston Parks and Recreation Department
1010 Massachusetts Avenue, 3rd floor
Roxbury, MA 02118

Or by email: parks@boston.gov with “Government Center Tree Hearing” in the subject line. 

A final decision regarding the request will be made within two weeks of the hearing. For further information, please contact the Tree Warden at (617) 635-7275.

