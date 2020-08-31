Featured Government

Go Vote! State Primary Election Tuesday, Sept. 1

The Massachusetts State Primary is Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

The State Primary election includes the following races: Senator in Congress, Representative in Congress, Governor’s Council, State Senate, State Representative, and Register of Probate.

Polling locations will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

These are the polling locations serving most North End / Waterfront residents:

  • Christopher Columbus Apartments, 145 Commercial Street (Precinct 1)
  • Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennett Street (Precincts 2 & 3)
  • Casa Maria Apartments, 130 Endicott St. (Precinct 4, formerly was 41 N. Margin St. – KoC)
  • Harbor Towers / Rowes Wharf / Downtown (Precinct 6) votes at City Hall
Voter precinct map, August 2020.

Not sure which precinct you’re in? Enter your street address here to find out!

Due to COVID-19, all poll workers will receive face shields, face masks, gloves, disinfectant wipes, disinfectant spray, and hand sanitizer. Cleaning will take place at each site every two to three hours. Voters waiting in line will be instructed to stand 6 feet away from others and wear a face covering.

Sample ballots are displayed below. Enter your address here to see your sample ballot.

Read more about the candidates in the Boston Globe. More information about elections and voting can be found on the City’s website.

