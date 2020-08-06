Girl Friends of the North End Cancel September Reunion

by Francine Capodilupo Gannon

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Girl Friends of the North End get together will NOT be held this September 2020. Instead, we look forward to seeing everyone in September, 2021 when we shall celebrate our Tenth Annual Girl Friends of the North End gathering. In the interim, please enjoy seeing a few photos taken at last year’s reunion.

The committee wishes to extend its best wishes to all and hopes everyone is well and most importantly that everyone is staying safe by wearing masks in public and practicing social distances. Take care and God bless!