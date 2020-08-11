Fisherman’s Feast 2020 in the Year of the Pandemic

The Fisherman’s Feast would have taken place this weekend, August 13-16, 2020, in the streets of the North End. As with all of the feasts, the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled the 110th annual street festival. La Madonna del Soccorso di Sciacca Society has arranged for commemoration in Boston’s North End, including several virtual events.

Follow this YouTube link, and set the reminder so that you can watch the 3-part Virtual Feast documentary series starting Thursday night 7pm, and the series will culminate with a virtual Flight of the Angel Ceremony on Saturday Night August 15th at 7pm.

Over the weekend, the statue of La Madonna Del Soccorso will be placed in her outdoor chapel at the corner of Lewis and North Streets outside the Fisherman’s Club. Devotees are welcome to visit, one person at a time in the chapel. Please wear a mask and adhere to 6-feet social distancing guidelines. If you are experiencing symptoms, please stay home.