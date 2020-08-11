Arts & Culture Event Notices Featured

Fisherman’s Feast 2020 in the Year of the Pandemic

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.comComment(0)

The Fisherman’s Feast would have taken place this weekend, August 13-16, 2020, in the streets of the North End. As with all of the feasts, the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled the 110th annual street festival. La Madonna del Soccorso di Sciacca Society has arranged for commemoration in Boston’s North End, including several virtual events.

Follow this YouTube link, and set the reminder so that you can watch the 3-part Virtual Feast documentary series starting Thursday night 7pm, and the series will culminate with a virtual Flight of the Angel Ceremony on Saturday Night August 15th at 7pm.

Over the weekend, the statue of La Madonna Del Soccorso will be placed in her outdoor chapel at the corner of Lewis and North Streets outside the Fisherman’s Club. Devotees are welcome to visit, one person at a time in the chapel. Please wear a mask and adhere to 6-feet social distancing guidelines. If you are experiencing symptoms, please stay home.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles

Santa Maria di Anzano Procession Kicks Off North End Feast Season [Photo Gallery]

Posted on Author Matt Conti

The first North End procession of the season was held on Sunday June 7th, honoring Santa Maria di Anzano. Starting at Saint Leonard Church, devotees marched with two marching bands through the neighborhood streets. North End native and Boston’s Special Events Director, Patricia “Patty” Papa, was presented with an appreciation award for her years of support Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Arts & Culture Community Photos & Videos

Grand Procession of St. Anthony Through Boston’s North End Brings Out The Faithful [Photos – Part 1]

Posted on Author Matt Conti

The 10-hour Sunday Grand Procession brought the statue of Saint Anthony to devotees in every corner of the North End, accompanied by eight bands throughout the marathon day. Bringing many to tears, the religious walk through the streets of the North End brought out families, friends and visitors to make devotions to Saint Anthony Di Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Arts & Culture

North End’s Own Feastie Boys at St. Anthony’s Feast [Photos]

Posted on Author John Romano

For the first time as a group, the North End’s own Feastie Boys performed to the crowd at the St. Anthony’s Feast bandstand on Endicott and N. Margin streets. The band featured: Bobby Eustice from Polcari’s Coffee – Lead Singer Mark Petrigno from The Connah Store on Bass Joe Feloni and Chris Romano on Guitar Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply