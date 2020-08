A recreational marijuana retailer is applying for the location at 1 Faneuil Hall Marketplace.

There will be a virtual outreach meeting on September 17 at 6 p.m. for community members to ask questions. Join the meeting here.

The public notice below will be sent to abutters, as well as posted on Boston.gov. The applicant will be required to attend the Wharf District Council, North End Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC), and North End Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) meetings.