Boston Police Investigating a Sexual Assault in the North End at Prince St. & North Square

A victim reported to Boston Police that at about 2:00 AM, on Sunday, August 2, 2020, while walking in the area of Prince Street and North Square, in Boston’s North End, a male suspect approached and attempted to sexually assault her.

The victim stated that she screamed and the suspect fled the area. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 25-35 years old, about 5’6”, with short hair. The suspect was last seen fleeing the area on foot.

Incident took place at North Square and Prince Street

The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is encouraging anyone with information about the suspect to come forward and contact the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit at (617) 343-4400.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.

If you’re a victim of a sexual assault that either has or has not been reported to police and would feel more comfortable seeking confidential advice from a non-law enforcement agency or representative, the Boston Police Department encourages you to call the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC) at 1 (800) 841-8371. BARCC provides free and confidential counseling, case management, legal and medical advocacy services to survivors in the greater Boston area. To learn more about BARCC, please click on the enclosed link: www.barcc.org.

TIPS FOR ENSURING YOUR PERSONAL SAFETY:

• Always be aware of your surroundings, especially at night. When parking, walking or returning to your car, remain in well-lit and populated areas.

• Wear sneakers or shoes that allow for added mobility.

• Be watchful and aware. Keep your head up. Make quick eye contact with those around you and be observant of passing vehicles. Don’t become distracted by talking on a cell phone or listening to an iPod/similar device.

• Avoid walking alone late at night. Walk with friends and people you know.

• Keep a whistle within reach. If you feel threatened, use the whistle to signal residents that you need assistance. Yelling “Fire!” “Help!” and/or “Rape!” are ways of drawing attention and alerting people that you need help.

• Hold your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon against an attacker.

• Carry a cell phone.

• Call ahead to your destination to alert them that you’re on your way. Make sure they expect you at a certain time, so that in the event you fail to show up, they’ll know enough to begin looking for you.

• Walk with confidence. Be assertive. Don’t let anyone violate your space. Trust your instincts. Know this: anyone at any time can be a victim of crime. Don’t assume, “IT WILL NEVER HAPPEN TO ME.”

• If an unarmed attacker confronts you, believe in your ability to scare, distract, or even incapacitate the attacker enough to escape.

• If you think that someone is following you, switch direction or cross the street. Walk toward an open store, restaurant or residence.