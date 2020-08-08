Boston Art Commission to Begin Review Process for Christopher Columbus Statue on August 11th

Statue in Christopher Columbus Park

Boston Art Commission’s monthly meeting is next Tuesday, August 11 from 4-6 p.m., and it will include public testimony on the Christopher Columbus statue (among other agenda items). The BAC will then vote on whether to formally review the artwork, and begin a process similar to what was done for Emancipation Group.

The head of Christopher Columbus statue was torn off by vandals and broken into several pieces overnight on June 10, 2020. The remaining body of the statue was subsequently removed by city officials from Christopher Columbus Park and placed in a city warehouse.

Mayor Walsh announced that a public discussion would be held regarding the statue’s future. This BAC meeting will be held virtually only and NOT in person.

Statue of Christopher Columbus after vandals cut off the head.

Zoom online meeting link – Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 4pm-6pm. If you are unable to connect to audio or you do not have internet, you can call into the meeting by dialing 301-715-8592 and entering Meeting I.D.829 9103 0808 #.

Public comment may be provided ahead of the hearing by submitting written testimony online by 12 p.m. (noon) on August 10. You will also have the opportunity to submit comments during the meeting via the Zoom platform or by phone.

Here’s the link to the BAC meeting and the full agenda.