Anthony Martignetti Passes Away, Well Known for Prince Spaghetti Commercial in North End

Anthony Martignetti, well known for his part in the famous Prince Spaghetti commercial, has passed away at age 63.

It was 1969 when 12-year-old Martignetti filmed the commercial as the boy running through the neighborhood while his mother (played by Mary Fiumara) yelled out “Anthony! Anthony!” from a window on Powers Court.

He later worked as a court officer in Dedham District Court.

The Martignetti family confirmed the passing in a statement on Facebook:

It is with a heavy and hurting heart that we announce to our family and friends that our brother Anthony J. Martignetti passed away suddenly in his sleep last night. None of us have accepted this yet and I don’t know when we will. RIP little brother, till we meet again, I love you.

The funeral will be held on Friday at St. Theresa’s in West Roxbury followed by a burial at Forest Hill Cemetery.