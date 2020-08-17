Arts & Culture Featured

Angel Flies Virtually at the Fisherman’s Feast

Posted on Author Matt ContiComment(1)

As part of the 110th Fisherman’s Feast, the Society of Madonna del Doccorso di Sciacca taped a virtual version of its famous Flight of the Angel. “Although the angel may not be gracing the skies of the North End, that does not mean that our ceremony will not happen this year,” said feast officials. This year’s angel is Mia Graffeo, 10, who will also fly next year at the 111th Fisherman’s Feast.

View the virtual version in the video above and tune in to the entire series on their YouTube channel. Also, check out our Flight of the Angel videos from past years here.

The society also held a small blessing with Fr. Michael Della Penna of St. Leonard Church at the outdoor chapel in Boston’s North End. Over the weekend, the statue of La Madonna Del Soccorso was placed at the corner of Lewis and North Streets outside the Fisherman’s Club. Devotees visited, one person at a time in the chapel. Photos from that event are shown below.

The 110th Fisherman’s Feast would have taken place this weekend, August 13-16, 2020, in the streets of the North End. As with all of the feasts, the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled the 110th annual street festival. 

Photos by Matt Conti

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Arts & Culture Community Photos & Videos

94th St. Anthony’s Feast – Friday Night Opening Ceremonies – Video & Photos

Posted on Author Matt Conti

The Opening Ceremonies at the 94th St. Anthony’s Feast did not disappoint the hundreds of devotees that gathered Friday night on Endicott Street. The gold-adorned statue of San Antonio emerged to the faithful crowds under the haze of confetti and streamers. A blessing by Fr. Antonio of St. Leonard Church was followed by a short Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Arts & Culture Featured

Photo Gallery: Madonna delle Grazie 2018 Procession in Boston’s North End

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

The annual procession was held for Madonna delle Grazie on July 8, 2018 in Boston’s North End. The society honors Madonna Delle Grazie of Avellino, Italy and was founded in Boston in 1903 from San Sossio Baronia Avellino. Madonna delle Grazie (Our Lady of Graces) is a devotion to the Virgin Mary in the Roman Catholic Church. Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Photos & Videos

Fisherman’s Feast Opening Night Welcomes Santa Rosalia Society and Mayor Walsh [Photos]

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

The 104th Fisherman’s Feast opened on Thursday night, August 14, 2014 in Boston’s North End on North, Fleet and Lewis Streets. The statue of La Madonna Del Soccorso di Sciacca left her permanent chapel for a solemn procession to Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park for the Annual Blessing of the Fishing Waters. Joining the celebration this Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

One Reply to “Angel Flies Virtually at the Fisherman’s Feast

  1. The society’s need to start cleaning up their confetti. Lewis Street is the only street in the North End without street cleaning so it lingers even longer than other places.

Leave a Reply