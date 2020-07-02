WOW: Wind On Water Sculpture Exhibit Opens in Charlestown Navy Yard

WOW: Wind on Water, a yearlong outdoor public art exhibit of Wind Sculptures™ by internationally renowned artist Lyman Whitaker, opens this month in the Charlestown Navy Yard along the Boston Harbor.

In the time of Covid-19 restrictions, this free exhibit offers a welcome outdoor activity that provides ample opportunity for safe social distancing while walking, biking, and breathing fresh harbor breezes.

The specially designed collection of Whitaker’s diverse kinetic sculptures are comprised of intricate and gracefully moving metals that will be continually propelled by the Boston Harbor’s windy micro-climate, spinning and twirling in imaginative syncopation. The custom exhibit pieces range from approximately 6 to 18 feet in height. They are created from a variety of metals including copper, steel, and stainless steel that spin on sealed ball bearings.

The artist wants his sculptures to “inspire love for our earth’s thin, moving layer of air – it warms us, gives us breath, sustains our being… The undulating movements of (the) sculptures reflect the many moods of the wind.”

WOW: Wind on Water consists of 31 elegant sculptures grouped in eight locations extending from Shipyard Park at the northern end of the Freedom Trail just outside the Boston National Historical Park to various sites along the Boston HarborWalk.

Hosted by the Navy Yard Garden Association Inc. in partnership with the Boston Planning & Development Agency, this exhibit is made possible by a grant from the City of Boston Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture. In addition, the Navy Yard Garden Association Inc. appreciates the generous support of all its sponsors including Boston Harbor Cruises, Charlestown Marina, Cut-Splice, Diversified Automotive, Friends of the Charlestown Navy Yard, Harborview at the Navy Yard/John Hancock, Legal Sea Foods, Lundgren Management, MGH Institute of Health Professions, Parris Landing, Residence Inn at the Boston Harbor. Spaulding Rehabilitation Network, and Thayer & Associates, Inc.

WOW: Wind on Water is handicapped accessible and easily reached by public transportation using Bus #93 or Charlestown Ferry from Long Wharf. It is within walking distance from North Station on the Green Line, Orange Line and Commuter Rail. Flagship Wharf Garage, 197 8th St, offers parking and Blue Bikes has three stations in the Navy Yard.