Arts & Culture

WOW: Wind On Water Sculpture Exhibit Opens in Charlestown Navy Yard

Posted on Author donna kennyComment(0)

WOW: Wind on Water, a yearlong outdoor public art exhibit of Wind Sculptures™ by internationally renowned artist Lyman Whitaker, opens this month in the Charlestown Navy Yard along the Boston Harbor.

In the time of Covid-19 restrictions, this free exhibit offers a welcome outdoor activity that provides ample opportunity for safe social distancing while walking, biking, and breathing fresh harbor breezes.

The specially designed collection of Whitaker’s diverse kinetic sculptures are comprised of intricate and gracefully moving metals that will be continually propelled by the Boston Harbor’s windy micro-climate, spinning and twirling in imaginative syncopation. The custom exhibit pieces range from approximately 6 to 18 feet in height. They are created from a variety of metals including copper, steel, and stainless steel that spin on sealed ball bearings.

The artist wants his sculptures to “inspire love for our earth’s thin, moving layer of air – it warms us, gives us breath, sustains our being… The undulating movements of (the) sculptures reflect the many moods of the wind.”

WOW: Wind on Water consists of 31 elegant sculptures grouped in eight locations extending from Shipyard Park at the northern end of the Freedom Trail just outside the Boston National Historical Park to various sites along the Boston HarborWalk. 

Hosted by the Navy Yard Garden Association Inc. in partnership with the Boston Planning & Development Agency, this exhibit is made possible by a grant from the City of Boston Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture. In addition, the Navy Yard Garden Association Inc. appreciates the generous support of all its sponsors including Boston Harbor Cruises, Charlestown Marina, Cut-Splice, Diversified Automotive, Friends of the Charlestown Navy Yard, Harborview at the Navy Yard/John Hancock, Legal Sea Foods, Lundgren Management, MGH Institute of Health Professions, Parris Landing, Residence Inn at the Boston Harbor. Spaulding Rehabilitation Network, and Thayer & Associates, Inc.

WOW: Wind on Water is handicapped accessible and easily reached by public transportation using Bus #93 or Charlestown Ferry from Long Wharf. It is within walking distance from North Station on the Green Line, Orange Line and Commuter Rail. Flagship Wharf Garage, 197 8th St, offers parking and Blue Bikes has three stations in the Navy Yard.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Daily Briefs

Monday’s Brief: Quincy Market Food Crawl, Greenway Brews Revenue, Deteriorating Pier 5

Posted on Author Katie Babb

Things to know for Monday Your daily round up for Monday, November 27: Quincy Market Food Crawl: Tasty Treats in a Tourist Trap Working up an appetite with all of your holiday shopping? Eater Boston has come up with the ultimate Quincy Market food crawl to help you navigate around the tourist trap and onto Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Government

City Council Unanimously Passes Resolution Preserving USS Constitution Gun Salutes & Playing National Anthem

Posted on Author Matt Conti

The following resolution was unanimously passed today by the Boston City Council, offered by Councilor Salvatore LaMattina and Councilor Steven Murphy. RESOLUTION SUPPORTING THE PRESERVATION OF THE USS CONTITUTION’S HERITAGE AND TIME-HONORED TRADITIONS OF DAILY GUN SALUTES AND PLAYING OF THE NATIONAL ANTHEM IN BOSTON’S CHARLESTOWN NAVY YARD WHEREAS,      The USS Constitution is one of Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Daily Briefs

Monday’s Briefing: Zakim Bridge Closures, Pumpkin Unveiling, Passacantilli Endorsement

Posted on Author Katie Babb

Things to know for Monday Events for Monday, October 16th: 12:00AM Overnight Closures of Zakim Bridge. For the entire week there will be nightly off-peak hour closures of the Zakim Bridge beginning on the evening of Monday, October 16th through Friday, October 21st, view full details here. 12:00PM Pumpkin Unveiling at Boston Public Market. Join Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply