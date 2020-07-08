Community Featured Health & Environment

Would You Feel Safe Going to the Movies?

Posted on Author Amanda Stoll

Phase Three of Massachusetts gradual reopening plan following the shutdown due to COVID-19 began on Monday, with Boston delaying a week and starting phase three on July 13.

This phase includes many indoor businesses, such as gyms, museums, movie theaters, libraries, and casinos. While many Boston-area museums and cultural institutions have announced reopening dates, local movie theater dates are still TBD (AMC and Regal Cinemas have announced nationwide openings the end of July, but no date is set for Boston locations).

When they do begin showing movies again, theaters will be limited to new restrictions, including a cap at 40% capacity. Brattle Theater in Cambridge has mentioned face covering requirements, assigned seating, and online-only ordering for tickets and concessions as part of their safety plans.

With new procedures in place, would you feel safe going to a movie theater again? Vote in our poll and add your comments in the section below!

One Reply to “Would You Feel Safe Going to the Movies?

  1. I would NOT go in a movie theatre even if the original Beatles were performing there. Now the WHO & the CDC are reporting that the virus can be spread airborne and can travel farther and last longer airborne than initially reported . I’ll settle for re-runs on the tube.

