Would You Feel Safe Going to the Movies?

Phase Three of Massachusetts gradual reopening plan following the shutdown due to COVID-19 began on Monday, with Boston delaying a week and starting phase three on July 13.

This phase includes many indoor businesses, such as gyms, museums, movie theaters, libraries, and casinos. While many Boston-area museums and cultural institutions have announced reopening dates, local movie theater dates are still TBD (AMC and Regal Cinemas have announced nationwide openings the end of July, but no date is set for Boston locations).

When they do begin showing movies again, theaters will be limited to new restrictions, including a cap at 40% capacity. Brattle Theater in Cambridge has mentioned face covering requirements, assigned seating, and online-only ordering for tickets and concessions as part of their safety plans.

