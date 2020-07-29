Community

Wharf District Council Surveys Seek Input on International Place Public Realm and State St. Renovation Projects

Posted on Author Steve VilkasComment(0)

The Wharf District Council (WDC) is asking residents to weigh in on two projects currently underway.

One International Place Public Realm

As discussed at the last WDC meeting, The Chiofaro Company is currently evaluating four key attributes of the International Place public realm as they move forward in developing a master plan for the complex—lobby & courtyard access; retail tenants; lobby & courtyard character; and programming.

In addition to the survey, a commentary section provides an opportunity for further feedback. Download the survey here.

The deadline to submit your response via email to info@chiofaro.com is Friday, July 31, 2020.

Redesigning State Street

The City of Boston is currently in the process of redesigning State Street. Under the leadership of Boston Public Works (BPW), the project covers State Street between Court Street and the Greenway beginning with the installation of a temporary pilot program tied to the Healthy Streets initiative. The final renovation design is under development.

The project include installation of temporary barriers to provide a wider sidewalk and bike lane along the north side of State St. in coordination with ongoing utility work, in addition to lighting upgrades and safety improvements. BPW is asking for community feedback on project and Healthy Streets Pilot. Complete the survey here.

Residents are encouraged to visit the project website for more details.

