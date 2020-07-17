Event Notices Meetings

Wharf District Council July 21 Agenda: Pop-Up Coffee Cart, Climate Ready Update, Greenway Conservancy, The Bean and Leaf Cafe, Neighborhood Services, Voting 2020

Posted on Author Steve Vilkas

The Wharf District Council will host their July meeting on Tuesday, July 21st from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. virtually on Zoom. See the full agenda and Zoom login information posted below. 

Join the meeting via Zoom.

Meeting ID: 954 4128 4017
Password: 533956

One tap mobile:
+13017158592,,95441284017# US (Germantown)
+13126266799,,95441284017# US (Chicago)

Dial by your location:
+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/ad26xtZR1I

