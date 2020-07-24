Weekly Top Reads: Mirabella Pool Opens, Police Blotter, Neighborhood Council Supports Projects, Ship to Shore, and Potential New Bus Lane

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured the reopening of the local swimming pool, police updates, development, comedy, transportation, and more. Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

The BCYF Mirabella Pool on Commercial Street in the North End reopened this past week, with new COVID restrictions that include registering in advance for a 90-minute swim slot. Read more here.

The most recent police blotter for Boston Police District A-1 included breaking and entering on a boat, stolen license plates off a parked car in a garage, and an apartment breaking and entering. Read more here.

The North End/ Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) heard from petitioners on two projects in the North End at their July 2020 meeting. Both received votes of support from the Council. Read more here.

Local comedy writer Ben Alper shares his take on the massive yachts that have returned to the North End Waterfront in this comedic story of what he would do if he had a really big boat. Read more here.

A meeting to discuss potential bus lane improvements to North Washington St. was recently held by Boston Transportation Department and MBTA. This newly proposed lane would encompass North Washington St. and Cross St. on the northbound side, and Sudbury St. to Causeway St. on the outbound side. Read more here.