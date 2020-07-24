Weekly Top Reads: Mirabella Pool Opens, Police Blotter, Neighborhood Council Supports Projects, Ship to Shore, and Potential New Bus Lane

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured the reopening of the local swimming pool, police updates, development, comedy, transportation, and more. Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.
Mirabella Pool Opens July 22, Swim Slot Registration Required
The BCYF Mirabella Pool on Commercial Street in the North End reopened this past week, with new COVID restrictions that include registering in advance for a 90-minute swim slot. Read more here.
Police Blotter: Two Accounts Of Breaking & Entering; Stolen License Plates
The most recent police blotter for Boston Police District A-1 included breaking and entering on a boat, stolen license plates off a parked car in a garage, and an apartment breaking and entering. Read more here.
210 Endicott St. Elevator Extension & Table Mercato Change To Include Take-Out Both Supported By Neighborhood Council
The North End/ Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) heard from petitioners on two projects in the North End at their July 2020 meeting. Both received votes of support from the Council. Read more here.
Ship To Shore And So Much More
Local comedy writer Ben Alper shares his take on the massive yachts that have returned to the North End Waterfront in this comedic story of what he would do if he had a really big boat. Read more here.
Potential North Washington St. Bus Lane Aims To Improve Traffic Flow
A meeting to discuss potential bus lane improvements to North Washington St. was recently held by Boston Transportation Department and MBTA. This newly proposed lane would encompass North Washington St. and Cross St. on the northbound side, and Sudbury St. to Causeway St. on the outbound side. Read more here.