Community Featured

Weekly Top Reads: Mirabella Pool Opens, Police Blotter, Neighborhood Council Supports Projects, Ship to Shore, and Potential New Bus Lane

Posted on Author Amanda StollComment(0)

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured the reopening of the local swimming pool, police updates, development, comedy, transportation, and more. Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

Mirabella Pool Opens July 22, Swim Slot Registration Required

The BCYF Mirabella Pool on Commercial Street in the North End reopened this past week, with new COVID restrictions that include registering in advance for a 90-minute swim slot. Read more here.

Police Blotter: Two Accounts Of Breaking & Entering; Stolen License Plates

The most recent police blotter for Boston Police District A-1 included breaking and entering on a boat, stolen license plates off a parked car in a garage, and an apartment breaking and entering. Read more here.

210 Endicott St. Elevator Extension & Table Mercato Change To Include Take-Out Both Supported By Neighborhood Council

The North End/ Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) heard from petitioners on two projects in the North End at their July 2020 meeting. Both received votes of support from the Council. Read more here.

Ship To Shore And So Much More

Local comedy writer Ben Alper shares his take on the massive yachts that have returned to the North End Waterfront in this comedic story of what he would do if he had a really big boat. Read more here.

Potential North Washington St. Bus Lane Aims To Improve Traffic Flow

A meeting to discuss potential bus lane improvements to North Washington St. was recently held by Boston Transportation Department and MBTA. This newly proposed lane would encompass North Washington St. and Cross St. on the northbound side, and Sudbury St. to Causeway St. on the outbound side. Read more here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Community Featured

Weekly Top Reads: Edwards on City Council, Marquis Health Transition, Old North Honors Rev. Ayres, Library Survey Results, ABCD Buona Sera & Trellis Lighting!

Posted on Author Amanda Stoll

This week’s top posts covered voting details and results for Boston’s municipal election on November 7, but that’s not the only notable news from the neighborhood! Other popular reads included local celebrations, Marquis Health updates, library community survey results and more! Read on below to see the past week’s top articles. Lydia Edwards Wins Election Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Community Featured

Weekly Top Reads: Pasta Beach Fire, Star Market Opens, Life on the Corner, North Square, Fall Soirée, and Italian Heritage Month

Posted on Author Amanda Stoll

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured new businesses, old stories, performances, local celebrations and more! Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week. Fire Breaks Out at Pasta Beach, 30 Rowes Wharf A two-alarm fire broke out Monday afternoon at Boston’s Rowes Wharf where the Boston Fire Department reports Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Community Featured

Weekly Top Reads: New Liquor Licenses, Pandemic Restrictions, Maria’s Masks, Rep. Michlewitz on COVID-19 Legislation, Aquarium Budget Cuts, Past Easter Parties

Posted on Author Amanda Stoll

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured more coronavirus restrictions and updates, businesses, government, and a little local history. Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week. Restaurants: Proposed New Liquor Licenses “Slap In The Face” During Pandemic This week’s Boston City Council hearing on adding 150 non-transferable liquor licenses Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply