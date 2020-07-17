Weekly Top Reads: Licensing Board Outdoor Dining Updates, City Hall Renovations, Neighborhood Council Reports, City Budget, Greenway Art, & Local Drawings

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured community groups, businesses, government, development projects, art, and more! Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

Kathleen Joyce, Chairwoman of the Licensing Board, provided updates on COVID-19 guidelines for restaurants’ outdoor dining areas to the North End/ Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) during their July 2020 meeting. Read more and watch the video here.

Construction has begun on the renovations of City Hall Plaza to improve accessibility, increase environmental sustainability, and make critical infrastructure changes. Read more and see renderings here.

Councilor Lydia Edwards (District 1) has proposed that the City Council share equal budgeting power with the mayor. The proposed amendment comes after public dissatisfaction with the FY21 budget approvals where protesters demanded funds be reallocated from the Boston Police Department into community services. Read more here.

The North End/ Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) July 2020 meeting started with a series of notable reports and updates including Phase three updates for the state’s reopening plan and a discussion on the N. Washington St. bridge project. Read more and watch the video here.

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy has announced the installation of new artwork by renowned British-Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare. Shonibare’s Wind Sculpture (SG) V will be on display for one year and will join five other artworks currently on display on The Greenway. Read more here.

Editor’s Choice

This week’s neighborhood drawing features the Crosstown Foundation for the Arts studio in North Square, near the corner of Moon St. and Sun Court St. with Sacred Heart Church prominently displayed in the background. Read more here.