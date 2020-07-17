Community Featured

Weekly Top Reads: Licensing Board Outdoor Dining Updates, City Hall Renovations, Neighborhood Council Reports, City Budget, Greenway Art, & Local Drawings

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured community groups, businesses, government, development projects, art, and more! Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

Licensing Board Provides Outdoor Dining Updates To Neighborhood Council

Kathleen Joyce, Chairwoman of the Licensing Board, provided updates on COVID-19 guidelines for restaurants’ outdoor dining areas to the North End/ Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) during their July 2020 meeting. Read more and watch the video here.

City Hall Renovations Commence

City Hall rendering

Construction has begun on the renovations of City Hall Plaza to improve accessibility, increase environmental sustainability, and make critical infrastructure changes. Read more and see renderings here.

Councilor Edwards Proposes Equal Budgeting Power For City Council; Councilors Bok And Mejia Suggest Zero-Based Budget Approach

Councilor Lydia Edwards (District 1) has proposed that the City Council share equal budgeting power with the mayor. The proposed amendment comes after public dissatisfaction with the FY21 budget approvals where protesters demanded funds be reallocated from the Boston Police Department into community services. Read more here.

Neighborhood Council Hears Updates On Phase III In Boston, Discusses N. Washington St. Bridge Progress

The North End/ Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) July 2020 meeting started with a series of notable reports and updates including Phase three updates for the state’s reopening plan and a discussion on the N. Washington St. bridge project. Read more and watch the video here.

Greenway Unveils New Public Art “Wind Sculpture (SG) V”

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy has announced the installation of new artwork by renowned British-Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare. Shonibare’s Wind Sculpture (SG) V will be on display for one year and will join five other artworks currently on display on The Greenway. Read more here.

Editor’s Choice

Neighborhood Drawings: Crosstown Foundation For The Arts & Sacred Heart Church

This week’s neighborhood drawing features the Crosstown Foundation for the Arts studio in North Square, near the corner of Moon St. and Sun Court St. with Sacred Heart Church prominently displayed in the background. Read more here.

