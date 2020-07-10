Weekly Top Reads: Foster St. Robbery, Life on the Corner, July 4th Flyover Photos, Hotel Room Gatherings, Real Estate, and Greenway Fitness

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured police, history, government, real estate, fitness, and more! Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

A man was robbed at gunpoint on Foster Street, near Charter Street, just before 10pm on Friday night. Universal Hub reported three white males ran toward Commercial Street. Boston Police District A-1 reports victim and girlfriend were robbed by a known male suspect and two other unknown accomplices. Read more here.

In his latest column, lifelong North Ender and columnist Nicholas Dello Russo shares the story of Billy DeChristoforo, who spent 20 years in prison and then returned to the North End to resume his life in the neighborhood, only to find most of his old crowd had dispersed. Read the full column here.

The U.S. Air Force did five flyovers on Saturday afternoon as part of the July 4th “Salute to Great Cities of the American Revolution.” The Thunderbirds were followed by B-1, B-2 and B-52 bombers, as well as F-15 and F-22 fighters and U.S. Marine Corps F-35 fighters. See photos here.

Councilor Lydia Edwards (District 1) proposed support to hotel employees in daily sanitization of hotel rooms during the ongoing pandemic at the weekly Boston City Council meeting. According to Councilor Edwards, Boston hotel workers have noticed an increase in guests congregating in their hotel rooms. Read more here.

See the real estate sales for the neighborhood in this monthly chart compiled by CL Waterfront Properties. There were 22 sales in the month of June, ranging from one bedroom to 3+ bedrooms, and $430,000 up to nearly $2.5 million! Read more here.

Editor’s Choice

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy has announced their 2020 Greenway Fitness Series. Typically started in May, the series was postponed due to COVID-19. This summer’s program will feature a combination of in person and virtual classes starting July 6. Read more and see the schedule here.