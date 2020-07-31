Weekend Brief: North End Playground Used as Parking, Concerts in the Courtyard, Frozen Cocktails to Beat the Heat

Today is Friday, July 31st and if you’re still looking for a quick refreshing break from the heat, here are 10 places you can order a frozen to-go cocktail from around the city this summer, read more on Boston.com.

12:30PM Boston Public Library “Concerts in the Courtyard” Series. The Boston Public Library (BPL)’s Concerts in the Courtyard Summer Series is returning this year. As is now tradition, the iconic courtyard of the BPL’s Central Library in Copley Square will fill with music during Friday afternoons in the summertime. Amid COVID-19 restrictions, however, the 2020 summer concerts may only be attended virtually. Beginning July 10, all concerts in the series will be streamed LIVE from the courtyard to the BPL’s YouTube channel on Fridays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Find additional details about the artists at bit.ly/BPLSummerConcerts.

A 2020 Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s directory revealed a parcel of land in the North End officially as Foster Street Playground, but it currently being taken advantage of by local car owners testing the city’s neglect. Peter Petringo recalled earlier this year a time when he used to play in the park as a child before the city had abandoned the property, read more on Mass Streets Blog.

Saturday, August 1

11:00AM “FIGHT THE POWER” Boxing Bootcamp by TRILLFIT. Join TRILLFIGHT for a boxing bootcamp, part of the Greenway’s 2020 Summer Fitness Series. Pre-Registration is required, see additional details here.

1:45PM NEMPAC Opera from the Balcony. The North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) has announced the continuation of “The Joy of Music,” a socially distanced concert series, in collaboration with Tresca, every Saturday afternoon, see additional details here.

Sunday, August 2

10:30AM St. Agrippina Mass. On the anniversary of the 106th feast in honor of Saint Agrippina di Mineo, a Mass will be held on Sunday, August 2 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Leonard’s Parish in Boston’s North End. Following the Mass, there will be special blessing in front of Saint Agrippina. Note that social distancing guidelines will be in effect and masks are required, see additional details here.

The 2020 Sub Shop Tournament Championship is an exciting sub shop competition featured on Instagram where 32 of the best sub shops across Massachusetts vie for the Championship title and, of course, bragging rights for being voted the best of the best, continue reading.

