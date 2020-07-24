Weekend Brief: Brad Marchand Selling North End Penthouse, Coffee Hour with Lydia Edwards, Concerts in the Courtyard, Open Mic Night

Today is Friday, July 24 and Boston Bruins player Brand Marchand’s North End penthouse is up for sale on Commercial Street for 2.85M, read more on Boston Magazine.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

10:00AM Coffee hour with Councilor Lydia Edwards. Say hello and share your questions, comments, and concerns. Coffee Hours aim to increase engagement between City Hall and community members in order to address concerns and improve the quality of life for residents. Councilor Edwards has expressed her excitement to meet with community members one-on-one in this informal setting, see additional details here.

12:30PM Boston Public Library “Concerts in the Courtyard” Series. The Boston Public Library (BPL)’s Concerts in the Courtyard Summer Series is returning this year. As is now tradition, the iconic courtyard of the BPL’s Central Library in Copley Square will fill with music during Friday afternoons in the summertime. Amid COVID-19 restrictions, however, the 2020 summer concerts may only be attended virtually, see additional details here.

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night. North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free weekly virtual event on Fridays featuring musicians of all levels locally and across the world. Watch in the audience or sign up to perform by emailing ameek@nempacboston.org. More details can be found here.

Notable News:

5 things we hope stick around in restaurants after the pandemic

It’s no doubt this pandemic has brought about some unexpected changes, but some people are hoping some of those changes stick around far longer than the pandemic itself. Playful pop-ups, tech-friendly dining, cocktails to go and prolonged patio seasons are just a few of the changes people are hoping stick around, read more on Boston.com.

Stormy Skies:

View this post on Instagram Bahston A post shared by Ryan (@ryannoel.photography) on Jul 23, 2020 at 5:58pm PDT

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Saturday, July 25

9:00AM Labyrinth Walking: The Power and Health Benefits of Active Meditation. In our second session Dr. Armineh Mirzabegian – Internal Medicine, Reliant Group, part of OptumCare, will share specifics about the health benefits and power of mindfulness and meditation, see additional details here.

1:45PM NEMPAC Opera from the Balcony. The North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) has announced the continuation of “Opera from the Balcony,” a socially distanced concert series, in collaboration with Tresca, every Saturday afternoon, see additional details here.

From the Community:

2020 Art Of The Parks Program Call For Participants

The 2020 Art of the Parks Program, presented by the National Parks of Boston, in conjunction with Artists for Humanity and Boston Harbor Now, has launched and is now calling for participants to submit visual artwork for judging, continue reading.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below.