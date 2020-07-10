Weekend Brief: Boston Enters Phase III Monday, BPL Concerts in the Courtyard, Bourque Family Foundation Donates to Massachusetts Nurses Association

Today is Friday, July 10 and Boston will enter Phase III of the state’s reopening plan on Monday, July 13. The City’s museums, movie theaters, and other cultural institutions will begin to reopen next week, read more here.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

12:30PM Boston Public Library “Concerts in the Courtyard” Series. Amid COVID-19 restrictions, the BPL’s 2020 summer concerts will be streamed LIVE from the Central Library courtyard to the BPL’s YouTube channel. This week, pianist and vocalist Jazzage will perform. She describes her style as “the artful application of musical jazz sounds to the auditory apparatus and soul via vocal and instrumental flow.” Read more here.

Notable News

The Bourque Family Foundation donated $7,777.77 to the Massachusetts Nurses Association to support their efforts of protecting nurses and patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, read more on WCVB.com.

Neighborhood Summer Greenery

Things to Do This Weekend

Need a reason to get some fresh harbor air while taking in some art? Head to the Charlestown Navy Yard to experience a series of 31 Wind Sculptures™ by internationally renowned Lyman Whitaker along the Boston HarborWalk, read more here.