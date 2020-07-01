Wednesday’s Brief: Zero Coronavirus Deaths for First Time in Months, Park Square Statue to be Removed, N. Washington St. Bridge Meeting, Paul Revere Virtual Forum

Today is Wednesday, July 1 and for the first time since March there were no coronavirus deaths throughout the state yesterday, read more on The Boston Globe.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

6:30PM Public Meeting: Shift to Temporary N. Washington St. Bridge. The North Washington Street Bridge will be entering a new stage where traffic will be shifting onto the temporary bridge. The traffic shift is currently slated to occur during the weekend of July 11–12, with all traffic shifted to the temporary bridge by July 13th. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) and the City of Boston will host three identical virtual meetings to present to the public about the shift, see additional details here.

7:00PM Paul Revere: Man and Myth Virtual Forum. While the Paul Revere House is still awaiting word on when they will be able to reopen the museum, two of the Paul Revere House senior staff are participating in an upcoming free, virtual public event hosted by the Concord Museum: “Paul Revere: Man and Myth Virtual Forum.” See additional details here.

Notable News:

The Boston Art Commission has unanimously voted to remove “The Emancipation Group” statue featuring President Lincoln with a freed Black man on his knees in Park Square, read more on NBC Boston.

Quincy Market Reopens:

Quincy Market reopens on Wednesday, July 1st. Join us beginning at 11am to welcome back our beloved local merchants including our pushcart and food colonnade operators. They can’t wait to see you! #faneuilhall #quincymarket #shoplical #shopsmall… https://t.co/ex8xHjzzeU pic.twitter.com/eytMsBXILE — Faneuil Hall Marketplace (@FaneuilHall) June 28, 2020

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Thursday, July 2

7:00PM Boston Public Library Online Film Discussion Club: Midsommar. Watch the film on Kanopy: boston.kanopy.com/video/midsommar, then join our discussion on Zoom. A Zoom invite will be emailed to you once you register. Register with cabbott@bpl.org. If you don’t yet have a library card, you can get an ecard here: www.bpl.org/ecard/.

Saturday, July 4

10:00AM USS Constitution Virtual Celebration and 21-Gun Salute. The USS Constitution will host a series of presentations on Facebook Live to celebrate July 4th during this time of social distancing due to COVID-19. It will include a 21-gun salute, tours of the ship, climbing demonstrations, boarding pike drills, 19th-century gun drills, and a public trivia contest, giving viewers a chance to win one of 21 saluting battery rounds fired from the ship, see additional details here.

