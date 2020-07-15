Wednesday’s Brief: Sam Adams Closes Faneuil Hall Taproom Due to Coronavirus Concerns, Summer on the Greenway, N. Washington St. Bus Lane Meeting, Book Discussion Club

Today is Wednesday, July 15 and Sam Adams shut down its Faneuil Hall taproom yesterday due to COVID-19 concerns after an influx of patrons from out-of-state virus hotspots, read more on Universal Hub.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

5:30PM Your Summer on The Greenway: A Live Update. Now, as ever, The Greenway is here for the community as an oasis of beauty and joy. Please join us for Your Summer on The Greenway: A Live Update, where the Conservancy’s leadership will share behind-the-scenes stories of the fascinating work of our talented staff and the latest updates on The Greenway’s art, horticulture, fountains, food trucks, drinkeries, markets, and more, see additional details here.

6:00PM Public Meeting on Potential N. Washington St. Outbound Bus Lane. The City of Boston and MBTA are partnering on potential bus lane improvements to North Washington Street. In order to facilitate better northbound bus service, they are investigating a potential outbound bus lane. This lane would not impact existing parking or the bike lane. A virtual public meeting will provide residents an opportunity to share their thoughts and opinions on the bus lane, see additional details here.

7:00PM Boston Public Library Online Book Discussion Club: Mumbo Jumbo. Mumbo Jumbo is Ishmael Reed’s brilliantly satiric deconstruction of Western civilization, a racy and uproarious commentary on our society. In it, Reed, one of our preeminent African-American authors, mixes portraits of historical figures and fictional characters with sound bites on subjects ranging from ragtime to Greek philosophy. Cited by literary critic Harold Bloom as one of the five hundred most significant books in the Western canon, Mumbo Jumbo is a trenchant and often biting look at black-white relations throughout history, from a keen observer of our culture. The book is available through Hoopla digital with your BPL card (or eCard): https://www.hoopladigital.com/title/11549933 . Discussion will be held via Zoom. An invite will be emailed to you. Register by emailing jhawes@bpl.org.

Notable News:

A universally accessible, welcoming civic space with much needed greenery and upgrades is coming to City Hall Plaza. Workers began a nearly two-year renovation project late last week that is designed to make the space welcoming for all, read more on Boston.com.

Thursday, July 16

1:00PM Lunchtime Flow by Body Lingua Yoga. Thursdays in July, join Body Lingua Yoga for lunchtime flow, part of the Greenway’s 2020 Summer Fitness Series, see additional details here.

5:30PM Ask An Expert Series: Ethical Controversies in Classical Music. Zach Finkelstein will be our guest as he speaks about his experience as a professional singer, the inspiration behind his blog, the Middleclass Singer, and his work as an analyst and independent journalist, see additional details here.

7:00PM Public Meeting to Discuss Public Art for the Northern Avenue Bridge Project. The Mayor’s Ofﬁce of Arts and Culture for the City of Boston is hosting a public meeting to talk about public art for the new Northern Avenue Bridge. City staff will share a brief presentation about the process for City-commissioned public art followed by a Q&A session. Read the public notice and find Zoom info here: www.northernavebridgebos.com/news-meetings.

Friday, July 17

N. Washington St. Temporary Bridge Traffic Change. The North Washington Street Bridge will be entering a new stage where traffic will be shifting onto the temporary bridge during the weekend of July 17–19, see additional details here.

12:30PM Boston Public Library “Concerts in the Courtyard” Series. The Boston Public Library (BPL)’s Concerts in the Courtyard Summer Series is returning this year. As is now tradition, the iconic courtyard of the BPL’s Central Library in Copley Square will fill with music during Friday afternoons in the summertime. Amid COVID-19 restrictions, however, the 2020 summer concerts may only be attended virtually. All concerts in the series will be streamed LIVE from the courtyard to the BPL’s YouTube channel. Find additional details about the artists at bit.ly/BPLSummerConcerts.

