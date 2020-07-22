Wednesday’s Brief: Evictions & Foreclosures Moratorium Extended, EquilibriOM Fitness, Joint Neighborhood Council /Residents’ Association Meeting, Boston Harbor in the Movies

Today is Wednesday, July 22 and the Mirabella Pool is opening today for the season with swimming slot registration requirements, continue reading.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

6:00PM EquilibrimOM Fitness by Namastay Sober. Join Namastay Sober for EquilibrimOM fitness, part of the Greenway’s 2020 Summer Fitness Series, see additional details here.

6:30PM Joint Neighborhood Council/Residents’ Association Mtg. The North End/ Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) and NEWNC will host a joint meeting with local elected officials. Mayor Marty Walsh, Councilor Lydia Edwards, Senator Joseph Boncore, and Senator Aaron Michlewitz will be in attendance at the meeting, see additional details here.

7:00PM Boston Harbor in the Movies. Join Friends of the Boston Harborwalk’s Mike Manning for a webinar discussion of a number of films relating to Boston, its Harbor, and the Harborwalk. This group of Boston-based films is from the 1960s, 70s, 80s, and 90s, see additional details here.

Notable News:

Governor Baker extended the state’s ban on evictions and foreclosures for another 60 days, now currently in place through October 17th as the ongoing pandemic continues to set a state of emergency across Massachusetts, read more on CBS Boston.

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Thursday, July 23

1:00PM Lunchtime Flow by Body Lingua Yoga. Thursdays in July, join Body Lingua Yoga for lunchtime flow, part of the Greenway’s 2020 Summer Fitness Series, see additional details here.

6:00PM The Arc of History: Contested Perspectives. New York Times best-selling author and former Boston Globe reporter Larry Tye discusses his brand new biography of Joseph McCarthy, which is based on the first-ever review of the senator’s personal and professional papers, medical and military records, and recently unsealed transcripts of his closed-door congressional hearings, see additional details here.

Friday, July 24

10:00AM Coffee hour with Councilor Lydia Edwards. Say hello and share your questions, comments, and concerns. Coffee Hours aim to increase engagement between City Hall and community members in order to address concerns and improve the quality of life for residents. Councilor Edwards has expressed her excitement to meet with community members one-on-one in this informal setting, see additional details here.

12:30PM Boston Public Library “Concerts in the Courtyard” Series. The Boston Public Library (BPL)’s Concerts in the Courtyard Summer Series is returning this year. As is now tradition, the iconic courtyard of the BPL’s Central Library in Copley Square will fill with music during Friday afternoons in the summertime. Amid COVID-19 restrictions, however, the 2020 summer concerts may only be attended virtually, see additional details here.

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night. North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free weekly virtual event on Fridays featuring musicians of all levels locally and across the world. Watch in the audience or sign up to perform by emailing ameek@nempacboston.org. More details can be found here.

From the Community:

Keep up with what's happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below.