USS Constitution Virtual July 4th Celebration & 21-Gun Salute

The USS Constitution will host a series of presentations on Facebook Live to celebrate July 4th during this time of social distancing due to COVID-19.

The full series of live events will begin at 10 a.m. and run approximately three hours. It will include a 21-gun salute, tours of the ship, climbing demonstrations, boarding pike drills, 19th-century gun drills, and a public trivia contest, giving viewers a chance to win one of 21 saluting battery rounds fired from the ship.

“July Fourth is one of our biggest events of the year, and we’re pulling out all the stops for this virtual celebration,” said Cmdr. John Benda, USS Constitution’s 76th commanding officer. “Our virtual tours have received an incredible response and opened our ship to new guests from around the country—even around the world—so we’re thrilled to be celebrating America’s birthday with all of these amazing supporters.”

The event will be hosted by the ship’s Facebook page: facebook.com/ussconstitutionofficial.