Tuesday’s Brief: Police Overtime Hearing, Community Preservation Act Info Session, Historic Sites Starved for Tourists

Today is Tuesday, July 28 state officials order a party cruise company to cease and desist after viral photos show a crowded boat of maskless revelers, read more on the Boston Herald.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

10:00AM Hearing regarding Boston Police overtime. A hearing regarding Boston Police overtime. The Chair of the Committee is Councilor Kenzie Bok, and the sponsors are Councilors Kenzie Bok, Andrea Campbell, and Matt O’Malley. Written testimony may be sent to the Committee or staff email (below) and will be made a part of the record and available to all Councilors. Members of the public wishing to testify virtually via videoconference should email the staff contact for a link and instructions to do so. Staff Contact: Shane Pac Committee Email: ccc.wm@boston.gov Staff Email: shane.pac@boston.gov Staff Telephone:617-635-2435 Re-broadcast on Comcast 8/RCN 82/Verizon 1964 and streamed at: boston.gov/city-council-tv.

12:00PM Community Preservation Act Info Session. Learn about the CPA application process on Tuesdays in July from 12:00-1:00 PM. You’ll have an opportunity to ask questions and brainstorm your projects and ideas. RVSP to Thadine.Brown@boston.gov, see additional details here.

Notable News:

In a summer like no other, Boston historic sites are struggling to make due as sites that typically draw millions of tourists each year and shuttering or only partially being able to open at all, read more on the Boston Globe.

Boston Harbor:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Wednesday, July 29

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us: Italian Edition. Join the Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park for Celebrating What Unites Us! virtual cooking series, a collaboration of OLDWAYS, Age-Friendly Boston & Friends of Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway to keep us connected, coming together, see additional details here.

6:00PM EquilibriOM Fitness by Namastay Sober. oin Namastay Sober for EquilibriOM fitness, part of the Greenway’s 2020 Summer Fitness Series, see additional details here.

Thursday, July 30

1:00PM Lunchtime Flow by Body Lingua Yoga. Thursdays in July, join Body Lingua Yoga for lunchtime flow, part of the Greenway’s 2020 Summer Fitness Series, see additional details here.

5:30PM NEMPAC Ask An Expert Series – Occupational Hazards: Toxic Relationships. Join us for this professional round table as we host performers who will speak candidly about their personal experiences with toxic relationships they have encountered in the world of opera. Strategies and support for reporting issues of discrimination, sexual harassment, bullying, and other toxic behaviors will be explored, see additional details here.

7:00PM Kanopy Movie Club: “Force Majeure”. This wickedly funny psychodrama tells the story of a model Swedish family on a skiing holiday in the French Alps. The sun is shining and the slopes are spectacular when an avalanche suddenly bears down on a mountainside restaurant. With people fleeing in all directions and his wife and children in a state of panic, Tomas makes a decision that will shake his marriage to its core and leave him struggling to reclaim his role as family patriarch. Watch the film in advance on Kanopy with your BPL library card or e-Card at boston.kanopy.com/video/force-majeure, then join this Zoom discussion. Registration required for the discussion here.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below.