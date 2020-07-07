Tuesday’s Brief: Marriott Long Wharf Reopens, Virtual Boston Marathon Registration Opens

Today is Tuesday, July 7 and the Marriott Long Wharf reopens today for the first time since the pandemic started. The hotel was one of the first super spreader cases linked to a Biogen conference in February, read more here.

Notable News

Registration to participate in the Boston Marathon virtually opened today to those who were previously expected to race in April. The marathon was cancelled during the ongoing pandemic due to public health concerns. Participants have between September 7th-14th to complete the race virtually, read more on BostonHerald.com.

Sunny North End Corners

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Wednesday, July 8

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us: Irish Heritage. Join the Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park, OLDWAYS, and Age-Friendly Boston for a special virtual program of Celebrating What Unites Us! for a session featuring Irish heritage recipes from Andrea Feeney, co-founder of Boston Bakeology.

Thursday, July 9

1:00PM Hearing on the Status of College and University Plans to Reopen for Fall 2020. A hearing regarding the reopening of colleges and universities during the coronavirus pandemic. Public testimony is being accepted and can be mailed, emailed, or offered virtually. To gain access to the link for the hearing and instructions for testifying, send an email to shane.pac@boston.gov.

7:00PM Boston Public Library Online Film Discussion Club: “First Reformed” (2017; Rated R). Join the BPL in a virtual discussion of the film “First Reformed”, a film where the pastor of a small church finds his life spiraling out of control following an interaction with an environmental activist and his pregnant wife. The film can be viewed here before joining the Zoom meeting. Register for the meeting by emailing cabbott@bpl.org.

