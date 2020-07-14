Tuesday’s Brief: Ducali Caffee to Open in North End, FOCCP Meeting, Water Main Work Continues

Today is Tuesday, July 14 and water main work will continue on Tileston St. & Lewis St. in addition to Battery St. this week as well as new work on Margaret St. and Cleveland Place in an effort by the Boston Water and Sewer Commission to improve water mains and sewer lines around the neighborhood, see additional details here.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

6:30PM FOCCP Meeting on Zoom. The FOCCP July monthly meeting will be held via Zoom. City Councilor Lydia Edwards is the guest speaker.

All FOCCP members can join us by video or by phone. On Monday, July 13, we will email all FOCCP members, for whom we have an email address, the Zoom video link and, for those who prefer to call in, we’ll include the phone number. The invitation will be sent to everyone who has joined or renewed their membership in FOCCP in 2020, see additional details and sign up online here.

Notable News:

Ducali Caffe to Open in Boston’s North End

According to recent job postings, Ducali Pizzeria & Bar is planning to open a new Italian coffee bar right next door to their current pizza shop. The Caffe is planning to offer cookies, pastries, coffee and tea although specifics have yet to be confirmed, read more on Boston Restaurant Talk.

81% Humidity; 100% Humanity:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Wednesday, July 15

5:30PM Your Summer on The Greenway: A Live Update. Now, as ever, The Greenway is here for the community as an oasis of beauty and joy. Please join us for Your Summer on The Greenway: A Live Update, where the Conservancy’s leadership will share behind-the-scenes stories of the fascinating work of our talented staff and the latest updates on The Greenway’s art, horticulture, fountains, food trucks, drinkeries, markets, and more, see additional details here.

6:00PM Public Meeting on Potential N. Washington St. Outbound Bus Lane. The City of Boston and MBTA are partnering on potential bus lane improvements to North Washington Street. In order to facilitate better northbound bus service, they are investigating a potential outbound bus lane. This lane would not impact existing parking or the bike lane. A virtual public meeting will provide residents an opportunity to share their thoughts and opinions on the bus lane, see additional details here.

7:00PM Boston Public Library Online Book Discussion Club: Mumbo Jumbo. Mumbo Jumbo is Ishmael Reed’s brilliantly satiric deconstruction of Western civilization, a racy and uproarious commentary on our society. In it, Reed, one of our preeminent African-American authors, mixes portraits of historical figures and fictional characters with sound bites on subjects ranging from ragtime to Greek philosophy. Cited by literary critic Harold Bloom as one of the five hundred most significant books in the Western canon, Mumbo Jumbo is a trenchant and often biting look at black-white relations throughout history, from a keen observer of our culture. The book is available through Hoopla digital with your BPL card (or eCard): https://www.hoopladigital.com/title/11549933 . Discussion will be held via Zoom. An invite will be emailed to you. Register by emailing jhawes@bpl.org.



Thursday, July 16

1:00PM Lunchtime Flow by Body Lingua Yoga. Thursdays in July, join Body Lingua Yoga for lunchtime flow, part of the Greenway’s 2020 Summer Fitness Series, see additional details here.

5:30PM Ask An Expert Series: Ethical Controversies in Classical Music. Zach Finkelstein will be our guest as he speaks about his experience as a professional singer, the inspiration behind his blog, the Middleclass Singer, and his work as an analyst and independent journalist, see additional details here.

7:00PM Public Meeting to Discuss Public Art for the Northern Avenue Bridge Project. The Mayor’s Ofﬁce of Arts and Culture for the City of Boston is hosting a public meeting to talk about public art for the new Northern Avenue Bridge. City staff will share a brief presentation about the process for City-commissioned public art followed by a Q&A session. Zoom info here: https://www.boston.gov/public-notices/13659236 For the safety of the project team and meeting attendees, this meeting will be hosted online, using Zoom. Details on how to join the meeting will be posted at Boston.gov/arts as well as the project website here.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below.