Daily Briefs

Tuesday’s Brief: Cocktails to Go, Wharf District Council Meeting, Old North Speaker Series, Perfect Beach Weather

Posted on Author Katie BabbComment(0)

Today is Tuesday, July 21 and it’s expected to be the “perfect beach weather” day today as humidity dies down after Boston recorded its first heat wave of the year, read more on NBC Boston.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

5:00PM Wharf District Council Meeting. The Wharf District Council will host their June meeting via Zoom, see additional information on the agenda and how to join here.

7:00PM Old North Digital Speaker Series: Kelly Kryc—North Atlantic Right Whale. Join Old North and the New England Aquarium’s Director of Conservation Policy and Leadership, Dr. Kelly Kryc to explore the plight of the North Atlantic right whale, its intersection with our maritime history, and how to help this remarkable species. Read more and register here.

Notable News:

Massachusetts bars and restaurants can now sell cocktails to go

Yesterday afternoon, Governor Baker passed a bill allowing bars and restaurants to sell cocktails to go. The bill expands take-out/delivery options for some restaurants who have been struggling to maintain business in response to COVID-19, read more on Boston.com.

Summer Treat:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Wednesday, July 22

6:00PM EquilibrimOM Fitness by Namastay Sober. Join Namastay Sober for EquilibrimOM fitness, part of the Greenway’s 2020 Summer Fitness Series, see additional details here.

6:30PM Joint Neighborhood Council/Residents’ Association Mtg. The North End/ Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) and NEWNC will host a joint meeting with local elected officials. Mayor Marty Walsh, Councilor Lydia Edwards, Senator Joseph Boncore, and Senator Aaron Michlewitz will be in attendance at the meeting, see additional details here.

7:00PM Boston Harbor in the Movies. Join Friends of the Boston Harborwalk’s Mike Manning for a webinar discussion of a number of films relating to Boston, its Harbor, and the Harborwalk. This group of Boston-based films is from the 1960s, 70s, 80s, and 90s, see additional details here.

Thursday, July 22

1:00PM Lunchtime Flow by Body Lingua Yoga. Thursdays in July, join Body Lingua Yoga for lunchtime flow, part of the Greenway’s 2020 Summer Fitness Series, see additional details here.

6:00PM The Arc of History: Contested Perspectives. New York Times best-selling author and former Boston Globe reporter Larry Tye discusses his brand new biography of Joseph McCarthy, which is based on the first-ever review of the senator’s personal and professional papers, medical and military records, and recently unsealed transcripts of his closed-door congressional hearings, see additional details here.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Community Featured

What’s The 311? North Square Bricks, Thank You to Bill, Prince Street Lights Out, Salem Street Pothole Goes Unresolved

Posted on Author Chris Romano

Welcome back to our weekly update that highlights some of the cases appearing on 311 in the North End/Waterfront neighborhoods. All 311 cases are public information and can be found at 311.boston.gov. North Square Bricks in Need of Replacing “Newly historically restored North Square in front of Paul Revere’s house dig up and patched by National Grid. Will Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Real Estate

August 2015 North End / Waterfront Real Estate Sales

Posted on Author Carmela Laurella

$0 – $499,999 23 Fleet #8: 1 bed, 1 bath with 492 sq.ft. sold for $368,000 23 Fleet #4: 1 bed, 1 bath with 470 sq.ft. sold for $375,000 362 Commercial #53: 1 bed, 1 bath with 457 sq.ft. sold for $399,000 Lincoln Wharf #412: 1 bed, 1 bath with 792 sq.ft. sold for $415,000 Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Health & Environment

Photos: Doctors Without Borders Refugee Camp Exhibit at Long Wharf

Posted on Author Matt Conti

Forced From Home is an outdoor reconstruction of refugee settings by Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF). The exhibition on the global refugee crisis is open through October 23rd at the end of Long Wharf Park. The exhibit aims to answer visitor questions about refugee settings. War has come to your home and you’re forced to Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply