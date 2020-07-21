Tuesday’s Brief: Cocktails to Go, Wharf District Council Meeting, Old North Speaker Series, Perfect Beach Weather

Today is Tuesday, July 21 and it’s expected to be the “perfect beach weather” day today as humidity dies down after Boston recorded its first heat wave of the year, read more on NBC Boston.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

5:00PM Wharf District Council Meeting. The Wharf District Council will host their June meeting via Zoom, see additional information on the agenda and how to join here.

7:00PM Old North Digital Speaker Series: Kelly Kryc—North Atlantic Right Whale. Join Old North and the New England Aquarium’s Director of Conservation Policy and Leadership, Dr. Kelly Kryc to explore the plight of the North Atlantic right whale, its intersection with our maritime history, and how to help this remarkable species. Read more and register here.

Notable News:

Yesterday afternoon, Governor Baker passed a bill allowing bars and restaurants to sell cocktails to go. The bill expands take-out/delivery options for some restaurants who have been struggling to maintain business in response to COVID-19, read more on Boston.com.

Summer Treat:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Wednesday, July 22

6:00PM EquilibrimOM Fitness by Namastay Sober. Join Namastay Sober for EquilibrimOM fitness, part of the Greenway’s 2020 Summer Fitness Series, see additional details here.

6:30PM Joint Neighborhood Council/Residents’ Association Mtg. The North End/ Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) and NEWNC will host a joint meeting with local elected officials. Mayor Marty Walsh, Councilor Lydia Edwards, Senator Joseph Boncore, and Senator Aaron Michlewitz will be in attendance at the meeting, see additional details here.

7:00PM Boston Harbor in the Movies. Join Friends of the Boston Harborwalk’s Mike Manning for a webinar discussion of a number of films relating to Boston, its Harbor, and the Harborwalk. This group of Boston-based films is from the 1960s, 70s, 80s, and 90s, see additional details here.

Thursday, July 22

1:00PM Lunchtime Flow by Body Lingua Yoga. Thursdays in July, join Body Lingua Yoga for lunchtime flow, part of the Greenway’s 2020 Summer Fitness Series, see additional details here.

6:00PM The Arc of History: Contested Perspectives. New York Times best-selling author and former Boston Globe reporter Larry Tye discusses his brand new biography of Joseph McCarthy, which is based on the first-ever review of the senator’s personal and professional papers, medical and military records, and recently unsealed transcripts of his closed-door congressional hearings, see additional details here.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below.