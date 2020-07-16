Thursday’s Brief: West Nile Virus Found in Boston Mosquitoes, Rent Prices Drop 6%, Lunchtime Flow, Ask An Expert, Northern Avenue Bridge Public Art Meeting

Today is Thursday, July 16 and as the pandemic continues, rent prices have seen nearly a 6% drop across the city in just the last month, WCVB Boston.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

1:00PM Lunchtime Flow by Body Lingua Yoga. Thursdays in July, join Body Lingua Yoga for lunchtime flow, part of the Greenway’s 2020 Summer Fitness Series, see additional details here.

5:30PM Ask An Expert Series: Ethical Controversies in Classical Music. Zach Finkelstein will be our guest as he speaks about his experience as a professional singer, the inspiration behind his blog, the Middleclass Singer, and his work as an analyst and independent journalist, see additional details here.

7:00PM Public Meeting to Discuss Public Art for the Northern Avenue Bridge Project. The Mayor’s Ofﬁce of Arts and Culture for the City of Boston is hosting a public meeting to talk about public art for the new Northern Avenue Bridge. City staff will share a brief presentation about the process for City-commissioned public art followed by a Q&A session. Read the public notice and find Zoom info here: www.northernavebridgebos.com/news-meetings.

Notable News:

As the summer continues and people spend more and more time outside, you should be thinking about protection from not just the coronavirus, but from West Nile Virus as well. City officials confirmed the virus was detected in a sample collected last week in Brighton, read more on Boston.com.

Summer Storms:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Friday, July 17

N. Washington St. Temporary Bridge Traffic Change. The North Washington Street Bridge will be entering a new stage where traffic will be shifting onto the temporary bridge during the weekend of July 17–19, see additional details here.

12:30PM Boston Public Library “Concerts in the Courtyard” Series. The Boston Public Library (BPL)’s Concerts in the Courtyard Summer Series is returning this year. As is now tradition, the iconic courtyard of the BPL’s Central Library in Copley Square will fill with music during Friday afternoons in the summertime. Amid COVID-19 restrictions, however, the 2020 summer concerts may only be attended virtually. All concerts in the series will be streamed LIVE from the courtyard to the BPL’s YouTube channel. Find additional details about the artists at bit.ly/BPLSummerConcerts.

Saturday, July 18

11:00AM Cardio by TRILLFIT. Join TRILLFIT for cardio on the Greenway, see additional details here.

11:45AM NEMPAC Opera from Balcony at Tresca. The North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) has announced the continuation of “The Joy of Music,” a socially distanced concert series, in collaboration with Tresca, every Saturday afternoon, see additional details here.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below.