Thursday’s Brief: Nurses, Teachers & other School Staffers Rally for Safety Assurances, Lunchtime Flow, Ask an Expert Series, Kanopy Movie Club

Today is Thursday, July 30 and the Boston Children’s Museum is planning to renovate its iconic Hood Milk bottle since it was last refurbished in 1977, read more on NBC Boston.

1:00PM Lunchtime Flow by Body Lingua Yoga. Thursdays in July, join Body Lingua Yoga for lunchtime flow, part of the Greenway’s 2020 Summer Fitness Series. Pre-registration is required, see additional details here.

5:30PM NEMPAC Ask An Expert Series – Occupational Hazards: Toxic Relationships. Join NEMPAC for this professional round table as they host performers who will speak candidly about their personal experiences with toxic relationships they have encountered in the world of opera. Strategies and support for reporting issues of discrimination, sexual harassment, bullying, and other toxic behaviors will be explored, see additional details here.

7:00PM Kanopy Movie Club: Force Majeure. This wickedly funny psychodrama tells the story of a model Swedish family on a skiing holiday in the French Alps. The sun is shining and the slopes are spectacular when an avalanche suddenly bears down on a mountainside restaurant. With people fleeing in all directions and his wife and children in a state of panic, Tomas makes a decision that will shake his marriage to its core and leave him struggling to reclaim his role as family patriarch. Watch the film in advance on Kanopy with your BPL library card or e-Card at boston.kanopy.com/video/force-majeure, then join this Zoom discussion. Registration required for the discussion here.

Notable News:

Yesterday teachers, bus drivers and nurses for the Boston public school system rallied in City Hall demanding safety and larger voices in the reopening plans for schools this fall, read more on Boston.com.

Friday, July 31

12:30PM Boston Public Library “Concerts in the Courtyard” Series. The Boston Public Library (BPL)’s Concerts in the Courtyard Summer Series is returning this year. As is now tradition, the iconic courtyard of the BPL’s Central Library in Copley Square will fill with music during Friday afternoons in the summertime. Amid COVID-19 restrictions, however, the 2020 summer concerts may only be attended virtually. Beginning July 10, all concerts in the series will be streamed LIVE from the courtyard to the BPL’s YouTube channel on Fridays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Find additional details about the artists at bit.ly/BPLSummerConcerts.

Saturday, August 1

11:00AM “FIGHT THE POWER” Boxing Bootcamp by TRILLFIT. Join TRILLFIGHT for a boxing bootcamp, part of the Greenway’s 2020 Summer Fitness Series, see additional details here.

1:45PM NEMPAC Opera from the Balcony. The North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) has announced the continuation of “The Joy of Music,” a socially distanced concert series, in collaboration with Tresca, every Saturday afternoon, see additional details here.

Sunday, August 2

10:30AM St. Agrippina Mass. On the anniversary of the 106th feast in honor of Saint Agrippina di Mineo, a Mass will be held on Sunday, August 2 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Leonard’s Parish in Boston’s North End. Following the Mass, there will be special blessing in front of Saint Agrippina. Note that social distancing guidelines will be in effect and masks are required, see additional details here.

Summer in Boston’s North End is normally bookended by five iconic Italian feasts, where locals and tourists crowd into the neighborhood’s narrow streets for a celebratory experience. Going back to the North End for a particular feast, for many Italian families, is a way to show respect and their devotion to a particular Saint; to many, it’s an Italian homecoming, continue reading.

