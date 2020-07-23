Thursday’s Brief: Hybrid Approach to Reopening Schools, Lunchtime Flow, The Arc of History

Today is Thursday, July 23 and local comedy writer Ben Alper says, “The Mayflower II has returned to sea after more than 3 years of restoration. The renovated craft now includes an all-the-maize-you-can-eat buffet and a VIP deck.”

1:00PM Lunchtime Flow by Body Lingua Yoga. Thursdays in July, join Body Lingua Yoga for lunchtime flow, part of the Greenway’s 2020 Summer Fitness Series, see additional details here.

6:00PM The Arc of History: Contested Perspectives. New York Times best-selling author and former Boston Globe reporter Larry Tye discusses his brand new biography of Joseph McCarthy, which is based on the first-ever review of the senator’s personal and professional papers, medical and military records, and recently unsealed transcripts of his closed-door congressional hearings, see additional details here.

During a virtual meeting yesterday the superintendent of Boston Public Schools discussed plans for a hybrid approach to reopening schools this fall. This approach would mix some in-classroom learning with remote learning from home, read more on NBC Boston.

Friday, July 24

10:00AM Coffee hour with Councilor Lydia Edwards. Say hello and share your questions, comments, and concerns. Coffee Hours aim to increase engagement between City Hall and community members in order to address concerns and improve the quality of life for residents. Councilor Edwards has expressed her excitement to meet with community members one-on-one in this informal setting, see additional details here.

12:30PM Boston Public Library “Concerts in the Courtyard” Series. The Boston Public Library (BPL)’s Concerts in the Courtyard Summer Series is returning this year. As is now tradition, the iconic courtyard of the BPL’s Central Library in Copley Square will fill with music during Friday afternoons in the summertime. Amid COVID-19 restrictions, however, the 2020 summer concerts may only be attended virtually, see additional details here.

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night. North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free weekly virtual event on Fridays featuring musicians of all levels locally and across the world. Watch in the audience or sign up to perform by emailing ameek@nempacboston.org. More details can be found here.

Saturday, July 25

9:00AM Labyrinth Walking: The Power and Health Benefits of Active Meditation. In our second session Dr. Armineh Mirzabegian – Internal Medicine, Reliant Group, part of OptumCare, will share specifics about the health benefits and power of mindfulness and meditation, see additional details here.

1:45PM NEMPAC Opera from the Balcony. The North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) has announced the continuation of “Opera from the Balcony,” a socially distanced concert series, in collaboration with Tresca, every Saturday afternoon, see additional details here.

From the Community:

This virtual event supports the organization’s efforts to enhance public access to the Harbor while simultaneously working to protect the region from the ever-increasing risks and impacts of climate change. In 2019, Boston Harbor Now brought approximately 40,000 children and families primarily from underserved communities to the harbor, waterfront, and islands for free, continue reading.

