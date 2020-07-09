Daily Briefs Featured

Thursday’s Brief: Harvard & MIT Sue Immigration Authorities, Hearing on College & University Reopening Plans, BPL Virtual Film Discussion

Posted on Author Alyssa NationsComment(0)

Today is Thursday, July 9 and here’s a joke from local comedy writer Ben Alper: “New England Aquarium plans to reopen on July 16 with new safety measures. Employees are still arguing over who will fit the shark with a mask.”

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

1:00PM Hearing on the Status of College and University Plans to Reopen for Fall 2020. A hearing regarding the reopening of colleges and universities during the coronavirus pandemic. Public testimony is being accepted and can be mailed, emailed, or offered virtually. To gain access to the link for the hearing and instructions for testifying, send an email to shane.pac@boston.gov.

7:00PM Boston Public Library Online Film Discussion Club: First Reformed (2017; Rated R). Join the BPL in a virtual discussion of First Reformed, a film where the pastor of a small church finds his life spiraling out of control following an interaction with an environmental activist and his pregnant wife. The film can be viewed here before joining the Zoom meeting. Register for the meeting by emailing cabbott@bpl.org.

Notable News

Harvard, MIT Sue Immigration Authorities

Harvard and MIT have sued immigration authorities over a recent ruling disallowing international students from attending online-only universities and colleges, read more on TheCrimson.com.

A Quiet Corner

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Friday, July 10

12:30PM Boston Public Library “Concerts in the Courtyard” Series. Amid COVID-19 restrictions, the BPL’s 2020 summer concerts will be streamed LIVE from the Central Library courtyard to the BPL’s YouTube channel. This week, pianist and vocalist Jazzage will perform. She describes her style as “the artful application of musical jazz sounds to the auditory apparatus and soul via vocal and instrumental flow.” Read more here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Daily Briefs

Wednesday’s Brief: 31 Things To Do Around Boston This Month, Parcel 2 Meeting Three, LEGO Club, BTU Homework Help

Posted on Author Katie Babb

Today is Wednesday, October 2 and the Battery Wharf Hotel strike continues into its fourth week. With workers picketing 12 hours a day and negotiations going no where, tensions are rising. Read more on The Boston Globe. Here’s what else you need to know for today… 3:00PM Kids’ LEGO Club. Drop by the North End Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Daily Briefs

Wednesday’s Brief: New POKE Restaurant Opens, DCR Charles River Dam Locks Closed, Movie Matinee, Friends of Cutillo Park Meeting

Posted on Author Katie Babb

Today is Wednesday, January 29 and Valentine’s Day is just over a couple weeks away! Boston Magazine has pulled together a guide for the most romantic day in Boston, read more here. Here’s what else you need to know for today… DCR Charles River Dam Locks Closed. On Wednesday, January 29 at 6 a.m. and Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Daily Briefs

Thursday’s Brief: James Beard Award Semifinalists Announced, Harbor Garage Meeting, 30 Minute-Reads, Charlestown Urban Renewal Plan, Harpoon Launches Mike’s Pastry Cannoli Stout

Posted on Author Katie Babb

Today is Thursday, February 27 and while the North End may be known for its exquisite Italian restaurants, some of the most popular spots in the neighborhood may serve other fare, read more on CBS. Here’s what else you need to know for today… 4:00PM 30 Minute-Reads Club at the North End Library. Short on Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply