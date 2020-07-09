Thursday’s Brief: Harvard & MIT Sue Immigration Authorities, Hearing on College & University Reopening Plans, BPL Virtual Film Discussion

Today is Thursday, July 9 and here’s a joke from local comedy writer Ben Alper: “New England Aquarium plans to reopen on July 16 with new safety measures. Employees are still arguing over who will fit the shark with a mask.”

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

1:00PM Hearing on the Status of College and University Plans to Reopen for Fall 2020. A hearing regarding the reopening of colleges and universities during the coronavirus pandemic. Public testimony is being accepted and can be mailed, emailed, or offered virtually. To gain access to the link for the hearing and instructions for testifying, send an email to shane.pac@boston.gov.

7:00PM Boston Public Library Online Film Discussion Club: First Reformed (2017; Rated R). Join the BPL in a virtual discussion of First Reformed, a film where the pastor of a small church finds his life spiraling out of control following an interaction with an environmental activist and his pregnant wife. The film can be viewed here before joining the Zoom meeting. Register for the meeting by emailing cabbott@bpl.org.

Notable News

Harvard and MIT have sued immigration authorities over a recent ruling disallowing international students from attending online-only universities and colleges, read more on TheCrimson.com.

A Quiet Corner

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Friday, July 10

12:30PM Boston Public Library “Concerts in the Courtyard” Series. Amid COVID-19 restrictions, the BPL’s 2020 summer concerts will be streamed LIVE from the Central Library courtyard to the BPL’s YouTube channel. This week, pianist and vocalist Jazzage will perform. She describes her style as “the artful application of musical jazz sounds to the auditory apparatus and soul via vocal and instrumental flow.” Read more here.