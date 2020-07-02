Daily Briefs

Thursday’s Brief: Free Drive-In Movie Series, Phase 3 Businesses Eager to Reopen, NEMPAC Pop-Up Opera Watch Party, N. Washington St. Bridge Meeting, Online Film Discussion

Today is Thursday, July 2 and throughout the month of July the City of Boston is hosting a free drive-in movie series, read more on Boston.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

6:00PM NEMPAC Pop-Up Opera Watch Party. Join us by logging into the NEMPAC Pop-up Opera WATCH PARTY on Zoom!  
Join: https://maine.zoom.us/j/92990771105?pwd=MzNlZlk4YnZGYTBVa2ZzMENDcGdvdz09
Password: FIGARO

6:30PM Public Meeting: Shift to Temporary N. Washington St. Bridge. The North Washington Street Bridge will be entering a new stage where traffic will be shifting onto the temporary bridge. The traffic shift is currently slated to occur during the weekend of July 11–12, with all traffic shifted to the temporary bridge by July 13th. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) and the City of Boston will host three identical virtual meetings to present to the public about the shift, see additional details here.

7:00PM Boston Public Library Online Film Discussion Club: Midsommar. Watch the film on Kanopy:  boston.kanopy.com/video/midsommar, then join our discussion on Zoom. A Zoom invite will be emailed to you once you register. Register with cabbott@bpl.org. If you don’t yet have a library card, you can get an ecard here: www.bpl.org/ecard/

Notable News:

Phase 3 Businesses Frustrated With Unclear Reopening Date

As the state continues to reopen under phase 2 – phase 3 and 4 businesses grow eager. According to the approach, phase 3 could begin as early as Monday, July 6, read more on CBS Boston.

Illuminated Fountain:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Saturday, July 4

10:00AM USS Constitution Virtual Celebration and 21-Gun Salute. The USS Constitution will host a series of presentations on Facebook Live to celebrate July 4th during this time of social distancing due to COVID-19. It will include a 21-gun salute, tours of the ship, climbing demonstrations, boarding pike drills, 19th-century gun drills, and a public trivia contest, giving viewers a chance to win one of 21 saluting battery rounds fired from the ship, see additional details here.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. 

