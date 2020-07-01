Featured Photos & Videos

Social Highlights This Week: Rainy Days and Street Corners

Posted on Author Amanda StollComment(0)

Check out our weekly social media highlights from residents and visitors in the area. To be featured, tag us  @northend.waterfront on Instagram, @northendboston on Twitter, @northendwaterfront on Facebook. Use hashtags #northendboston or #bostonwaterfront.

Rainy Days

View this post on Instagram

Rainy north end

A post shared by Pavel Bulanov (@pavelbulanovby) on

View this post on Instagram

☔️

A post shared by Jt Graham (@_jtgraham_) on

View this post on Instagram

🌈☁️🌞

A post shared by Sarah Shalek (@shaleks13) on

Street Corners

View this post on Instagram

It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood ☀️🍹

A post shared by Amy Kubeck (@amykathryn_photography) on

View this post on Instagram

Summer evening in the city

A post shared by DK Ciccone, NCPT (@movementbydk) on

Furry Feature

View this post on Instagram

where did da sun go? ☔️

A post shared by Brickell (@brickell_the_cockapoo) on

Reader Submissions

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Photos & Videos

Social Highlights This Week: Winter Sidewalks, Dogs at DeFilippo, Neighborhood Trees

Posted on Author Lauren Milione

Check out our weekly social media highlights from residents, visitors, and more in the area. To be featured, tag us @northend.waterfront on Instagram, @northendboston on Twitter, @northendwaterfront on Facebook. Use hashtags #northendboston or #bostonwaterfront. Winter Sidewalks View this post on Instagram it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas A post shared by n a Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Photos & Videos

Social Highlights This Week: In Bloom, Picture Perfect Views & Neighborhood Turkeys

Posted on Author Lauren Milione

Check out our weekly social media highlights from residents, visitors, and more in the area. To be featured, tag us @northend.waterfront on Instagram, @northendboston on Twitter, @northendwaterfront on Facebook. Use hashtags #northendboston or #bostonwaterfront. The blooms have arrived! View this post on Instagram “There is nothing like you, there was nothing like you and there Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Featured Photos & Videos

Social Highlights This Week: Festive Team Spirit, Puddle Pics & Fall Favorites

Posted on Author Lauren Milione

Check out our weekly social media highlights from residents, visitors, and more in the area. To be featured, tag us @northend.waterfront on Instagram, @northendboston on Twitter, @northendwaterfront on Facebook. Use hashtags #northendboston or #bostonwaterfront. Festive Team Spirit View this post on Instagram True die hard fan! Go Sox ⚾️ A post shared by Toni Gilardi Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply