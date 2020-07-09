Social Highlights This Week: Pasta and Pastries

View this post on Instagram

girls night dates are always a hit (hands down the best ravioli we’ve ever had) 10/10 🦞 ravioli 12/10 🍄 ravioli and a baby cannoli so we don’t feel too guilty about cheating on our diets🙊 #halalfoodies #halalgals #halalfood #italianfood #northendboston #boston #bostonfoodies