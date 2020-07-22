Social Highlights This Week: Boats and Beverages

Check out our weekly social media highlights from residents and visitors in the area. To be featured, tag us @northend.waterfront on Instagram, @northendboston on Twitter, @northendwaterfront on Facebook. Use hashtags #northendboston or #bostonwaterfront.

Boats

Beverages

Earlier this week Governor Baker signed legislation allowing restaurants to sell cocktails to-go as part of food take-out orders, an effort to provide another revenue lifeline for restaurants and bars struggling to survive the restrictions put in place due to the pandemic. Read more at the Boston Globe. Of course, cocktails can also be enjoyed as part of sit-down dining.

Furry Feature